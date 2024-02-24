iifl-logo-icon 1
Tarmat Ltd EGM

68.44
(0.82%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:49 PM

Tarmat CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM29 Feb 202422 Mar 2024
This is in furtherance to our earlier letter dated 24.02.2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) regulation 2015, please find enclosed herewith, Notice of the 01/2023-24 Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 we enclose herewith proceedings of EGM of the Company held today (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.03.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, we are submitting herewith the details regarding the voting results of the business transacted at the EGM in the prescribed format in Annexure A. We are also enclosing the consolidated report of the Scrutinizer on remote e-voting and e-voting at the EGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/03/2024)

