The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Friday, 20th October 2023 has considered and approved the following business:- 1. The Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company is decided to be held on Wednesday, the 22nd November 2023 through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM) and approved the Notice. 2. The closure of Share Transfer Register and Register of Shareholders is approved. The meeting commenced at 03:30 PM and concluded at 04:00 PM In pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI(LODR)Regulations 2015 read with Section 91 and other applicable provisions of the Companies act 2013, we would like to inform that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Book of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, 16th November 2023 to Wednesday, 22nd November 2023 (both days inclusive) and decide to fix Wednesday, 15th November 2023 as the record date for identifying the shareholders eligible to vote for the purpose of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Wednesday, 22nd November 2023. Kindly take the same on records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2023) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015, we are enclosing herewith a summary of proceedings of our Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, 22nd November 2023 through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM). Kindly take the same on record. Proceeding of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday- 22nd November 2023- REVISED (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/11/2023) We are enclosing herewith the Consolidated Scrutinizers Report on e-voting conducted for the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of our Company held on Wednesday, 22nd November 2023 at 11:30 AM by Video Conference (VC/OAVCM). Please take the same in your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/11/2023)