|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|8 Aug 2023
|21 Aug 2023
|21 Aug 2023
|0.25
|2.5
|Interim 1
|Board approved:- 1. Declaration of the 1st Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.25/- (Rupees Twenty Five paisa Only) per Equity Share on the entire issued, subscribed and paid up capital of the Company of 217,317,111 Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each. Interim Dividend will be paid to those members whose names appear in the Register of Members and as beneficial owner in the records of Depositories as on the Record Date fixed for the purpose i.e. August 21, 2023 (Monday).
