We are submitting herewith Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company along with explanatory statement, The Company has provided the facility to vote by electronic means (remote e-voting as well as e-voting at the EGM) on the resolution as set out in the EGM Notice. The e-voting shall commence on Monday, July 22, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. and will end on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at 5.00 p.m. The copy of the said EGM Notice is also uploaded on the website of the Company i.e. www.virtsoft.com. Read less..