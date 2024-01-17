|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|17 Sep 2024
|24 Sep 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|Annual General Meeting
|BookCloser
|3 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|We are submitting herewith Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company along with explanatory statement, The Company has provided the facility to vote by electronic means (remote e-voting as well as e-voting at the EGM) on the resolution as set out in the EGM Notice. The e-voting shall commence on Monday, July 22, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. and will end on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at 5.00 p.m. The copy of the said EGM Notice is also uploaded on the website of the Company i.e. www.virtsoft.com. Read less..
|BookCloser
|20 Jan 2024
|8 Feb 2024
|14 Feb 2024
|Books of the Company will remain closed from February 08 2024 to February 14 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of EGM to be held on 14th February 2024
