Virtualsoft Systems Ltd Book Closer

21.3
(1.96%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Virtualsoft Sys. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser17 Sep 202424 Sep 202430 Sep 2024
Annual General Meeting
BookCloser3 Jul 202419 Jul 202425 Jul 2024
We are submitting herewith Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company along with explanatory statement, The Company has provided the facility to vote by electronic means (remote e-voting as well as e-voting at the EGM) on the resolution as set out in the EGM Notice. The e-voting shall commence on Monday, July 22, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. and will end on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at 5.00 p.m. The copy of the said EGM Notice is also uploaded on the website of the Company i.e. www.virtsoft.com. Read less..
BookCloser20 Jan 20248 Feb 202414 Feb 2024
Books of the Company will remain closed from February 08 2024 to February 14 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of EGM to be held on 14th February 2024

