In compliance with Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. 27th July, 2023 have declared payment by the Company of interim dividend of Rs. 3.45/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each i.e. of over 172%, for the financial year 2023-2024, to the members of the Company, and 8th August, 2023 has been fixed as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the aforesaid interim dividend declared by the Board.