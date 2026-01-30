₹5,097.44
(33.41)(0.65%)
22 Apr , 2026 | 12:34 PM
Open
₹5,065.06
Prev. Close
₹5,064.02
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹5,041.01
₹5,117.8
Performance
One Week (%)
2.13
One Month (%)
9.72
One Year (%)
31.3
YTD (%)
10.47
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
State Bank of India
1,104.85
1,117.25
1,100.25
3,81,564
Bank of Baroda
283.05
285
281.85
2,00,044
Canara Bank
146.1
146.85
143
7,69,865
UCO Bank
27.08
27.18
26.41
4,36,285
Union Bank of India
196.75
197
190.5
11,68,263
Central Bank of India
36.81
37
36.09
4,54,274
Bank of Maharashtra
81.13
82.15
80.36
17,85,101
Bank of India
153.2
154.3
149.5
3,35,321
Indian Overseas Bank
35.4
35.49
34.8
5,73,143
Indian Bank
928.2
933.35
921.25
41,159
Punjab National Bank
115.15
115.6
113.4
24,80,880
Invest wise with Expert advice
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