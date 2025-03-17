iifl-logo-icon 1
Brigade Enterprises Unveils ₹2,700 Crore Residential Project ‘Brigade Eternia’ in Yelahanka

17 Mar 2025 , 09:58 PM

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has launched its new residential project, Brigade Eternia, in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, on March 14. Spread over 14.65 acres, the project has 1,124 residential units with built-up area of nearly 2 million square feet.

Brigade Eternia consists of 12 towers, each featuring 2 basements + ground floor + 13/14 floors. The project’s estimated revenue potential is over ₹2,700 crore, and it has a completion deadline of March 31, 2030.

The development is intended to provide a residential experience that is both luxurious and community-minded, with contemporary in-house amenities. Homebuyers have the option of purchasing 3 BHK, or 3 BHK with Study for a home office or study work from home space, and 4 BHK configurations. The apartments come with spacious balconies, consistent with changes in the tastes of contemporary buyers.

Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director of Brigade Enterprises said, “North Bengaluru, especially Yelahanka, has emerged as a fast-growing micro-market with a high demand for premium residential projects. The fact that the project is set in one of the last major land parcels in the heart of Yelahanka makes it a good investment option. Well connected to major important schools, hospitals and commercial hubs.

Amenities are innumerable and cater to all ages, including:

  • A grand central courtyard
  • A scenic lakeside park
  • Entrance tunnel with recycled green Ficus court for shade and aesthetics

The development also features a 35,000 sq. ft. clubhouse equipped with premium facilities, enhancing the lifestyle appeal of the project. This is complemented by the iconic urban window façade, only adding to the architectural distinctiveness of the project, establishing it as a residence like no other.

  Brigade Enterprises
  Brigade Eternia
  Yelahanka
