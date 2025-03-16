iifl-logo-icon 1
Brigade Enterprises Unveils Luxury Homes at Brigade Orchards, Bengaluru

16 Mar 2025 , 09:41 PM

Brigade Enterprises Ltd said it has launched “Ebony at Brigade Orchards,” a premium residential project located in Devanahalli, Bengaluru. This project is a combination of joint venture and part of 135 acre vast Brigade Orchards township.

It includes 230 residential units, in four blocks, within a total development area of 0.5 million square feet. The project is estimated to generate revenue of over ₹380 crore.

It aims to provide premium living spaces being part of an integrated township possible with residential, commercial, and recreational facilities. The development addresses Bengaluru’s growing need for premium housing solutions.

Brigade Enterprises’ managing director Pavitra Shankar said the company was committed to customer experience and changing market needs. She stressed that Brigade’s projects are designed to surpass the industry norm in terms of innovation, design and smart amenities.

Ebony @ Brigade Orchards is to provide a perfect blend of luxury living as well as sustainable living. The project includes generous living spaces, extensive amenities, and a focus on sustainability. It resonates with Brigade Enterprises’ philosophy of offering extraordinary living spaces that elevate the quality of life.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.