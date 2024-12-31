iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Defence Ministry Signs ₹2,867 Crore Deals to Boost Submarine Capabilities

31 Dec 2024 , 12:02 AM

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has taken a big step to strengthen India’s submarine fleet by signing two contracts worth ₹2,867 crore. The said deal was signed on December 30, 2024, in New Delhi with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in attendance.

While the first contract was entered with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Mumbai. Worth ₹1,990 crore, it entails fabricating an Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) plug using DRDO advanced technology. The AIP plug will extend the submerged time of submarines by manifold orders, thereby enhancing performance and effectiveness.

This initiative would also support the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ plan in creating employment for almost three lakh man-days toward developing India’s self-reliance. The second one involved a contract worth ₹877 crore with Naval Group of France to fit up Kalvari-class submarines with EHWT systems.

The new torpedoes, which were developed in association with DRDO, will significantly enhance the firepower of these submarines, rendering them stronger. This upgradation is a tripartite exercise between the Indian Navy, DRDO, and Naval Group, France.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd is also solid on the financial front, as its quarterly profit jumped by 76% to ₹585 crore and revenue increased by 51% to ₹2,757 crore. Even with higher provisions, the company’s EBITDA rose to ₹510 crore, with margins doubling to 18.5%. The order book of Mazagon Dock stands at ₹39,872 crore, which is a good sign for the future of the company and India’s defense sector.

Related Tags

  • Air Independent Propulsion
  • Defence Ministry
  • Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
  • Ministry of Defence
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.