Emcutix Partners with WiQo to Launch PRX-PLUS in India

1 Apr 2025 , 05:32 PM

On Tuesday, Emcure pharmaceuticals Ltd. stocks rose by 2% after the announcement of a partnership between its subsidiary, Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., and the Italian derma-cosmetic company WiQo. Under the partnership agreement, Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals has the right to import and sell ’PRX-PLUS’, a skin-tightening product, in India. This constitutes the exclusive in-licensing agreement between Emcutix and WiQo.

WiQo is an Italian company offering patented and innovative derma-cosmetic and medical devices, with scientific evidence supporting the foliation, hydration, and lifting-firming effects of their products.

Under the terms of the agreement, Emcutix has been granted exclusive rights to import, promote, distribute, and sell the flagship product of WiQo, ‘PRX-PLUS’, throughout India. It ensures skin tightening and is suitable as a non-invasive and pain-free alternative to traditional aesthetic treatment.

Named PRX-PLUS, it’s an injectable topical booster that instantly firms the skin without needles. It’s safe for all skin types and can be done year-round. The product is already trusted by more than 40,000 dermatologists and aesthetic doctors worldwide.

Announcing the news, Sathya Narayanan, CEO – Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals, stated, “Collaborating with WiQo is valuable to us, and also reflects Emcutix’s commitment to emerging breakthroughs in skin care in India.” PRX-PLUS’ will not only set a new benchmark in the dermatological category in India, but will make advanced and effective skincare treatments easily accessible to the Indian consumer,” said Darshan Mehta, CEO of the company.

The Indian dermatology market is experiencing consistent growth, fueled by increased awareness of skincare. As per the latest data on Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM), the dermatology segment is estimated to be around USD 1.8 billion, with the anticipated growth rate of around 11-12% for the near future.

