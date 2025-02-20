Garden Reach Shipbuilders Secures ₹124 Crore Deal for Mauritius Warship Refit

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) announced on Thursday, February 20, that it has signed a contract with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India for the refit of the Mauritius Coast Guard Ship (MCGS) Barracuda.

The estimated total cost of the project is ₹123.97 crore and includes 15% for any increase of work, additional repairs and spare parts during the refit period. The contract is intended to be used to finance the routine overhaul of the warship, and will be carried out by GRSE.

The refit work will include required services and replaces critical spare components to keep the ship moving. Repair work out of the scope of work and the planned repairs would always be treated as growth of work and will be paid separately as part of the 15% provision.

GRSE had built and delivered the MCGS Barracuda on behalf of the Mauritius government in 2014 for its Coast Guard operations. India’s Ministry of External Affairs had earlier awarded the refit contract to the Mauritius government under grant. The completion date of the project is 10 months from the date of availability of ship for servicing. The refit is said to be expected to improve the ship’s operating age and maritime security competence.