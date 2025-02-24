iifl-logo-icon 1
Glenmark Pharma Settles US Legal Dispute Over Generic Zetia

24 Feb 2025 , 04:15 PM

Glenmark Pharma has refuted all claims in several lawsuits against the firm and its foreign subsidiary, Glenmark Pharma Inc., USA. The lawsuits were antitrust and consumer protection claims, including a class action, and were consolidated in Virginia, US.

The lawsuits included one on a generic version of Zetia, a cholesterol drug, as well as four other lawsuits involving Vytorin, a combination drug that contains Zetia.

In 2010, Glenmark allegedly entered into an anti-competitive agreement to settle patent infringement litigation involving ezetimibe, the active ingredient in the drug Zetia, according to the plaintiffs.

The hypothetical agreement was reached between Schering Corporation and MSP Singapore Company LLC, and Glenmark is a defendant with Schering, MSP Singapore, and Merck & Co.

Both Glenmark and Merck have denied these allegations and defended themselves in court. It made settlements with three plaintiff groups in 2023 and opted out of other settlements. The four Zetia and Vytorin lawsuits were subsequently remanded back to their original jurisdictions.

The recent agreement is part of Glenmark’s effort to settle a dispute and remove uncertainties with three plaintiffs — Humana, Centene, and Kaiser for $7 million in total payment. The agreement states that Glenmark denies all allegations and has not admitted any liability or wrongdoing.

