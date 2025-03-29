Godrej Properties Sells ₹1,000 Crore Homes on Launch Day of Gurugram Project

Godrej Properties Limited announced that it has sold about 90 homes valued at over ₹1,000 crore, on the launch day of its Godrej Astra project at Gurugram. The project is strategically located in the Golf Course Road micro-market and spans around 2.76 acres.

It is the company’s second project in a prime area with great connectivity to all key landmarks. Godrej Properties MD & CEO, Gaurav Pandey “Gurugram is a key market for us and we look forward to expanding on our presence in this region.”

Earlier this week, Godrej Properties announced yet another successful launch with the company selling homes worth more than ₹1,000 crore in its Godrej Madison Avenue project at Kokapet, Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad project, which was declared open in January 2025, covers about 0.84 million square feet and is the company’s first project in the city. The firm has also recently purchased a 10 acres land plot in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, which can generate a potential revenue of ₹2,500 crore. The Yelahanka project will have approximately 1.5 million square feet of saleable area and will comprise primarily premium residential apartments and high-street retail.