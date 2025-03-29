iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Godrej Properties Sells ₹1,000 Crore Homes on Launch Day of Gurugram Project

29 Mar 2025 , 05:16 PM

Godrej Properties Limited announced that it has sold about 90 homes valued at over ₹1,000 crore, on the launch day of its Godrej Astra project at Gurugram. The project is strategically located in the Golf Course Road micro-market and spans around 2.76 acres.

It is the company’s second project in a prime area with great connectivity to all key landmarks. Godrej Properties MD & CEO, Gaurav Pandey “Gurugram is a key market for us and we look forward to expanding on our presence in this region.”

Earlier this week, Godrej Properties announced yet another successful launch with the company selling homes worth more than ₹1,000 crore in its Godrej Madison Avenue project at Kokapet, Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad project, which was declared open in January 2025, covers about 0.84 million square feet and is the company’s first project in the city. The firm has also recently purchased a 10 acres land plot in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, which can generate a potential revenue of ₹2,500 crore. The Yelahanka project will have approximately 1.5 million square feet of saleable area and will comprise primarily premium residential apartments and high-street retail.

Related Tags

  • Godrej Astra project
  • Godrej Properties
  • Gurugram Project
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Images

IPO-FY25: Q4 selloff moderates IPO returns to 6.83%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:04 PM
Images

NFO Pick – (Quant Arbitrage Fund)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|11:50 AM
Images

India’s Banking Credit – Trends & Challenges

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|03:56 PM
Images

Weekly Index Wrap (March 17-21, 2025)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|02:39 PM
Read More

Most Read News

Wendt India Acquires Global Trademark Rights in ₹35.13 Crore Deal

Wendt India Acquires Global Trademark Rights in ₹35.13 Crore Deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Mar 2025|06:31 PM
Borosil Renewables Settles ₹99.85 Crore Loan Guarantee for GMB

Borosil Renewables Settles ₹99.85 Crore Loan Guarantee for GMB

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Mar 2025|06:25 PM
Waaree Energies Unveils 5.4 GW Solar Cell Gigafactory in Gujarat

Waaree Energies Unveils 5.4 GW Solar Cell Gigafactory in Gujarat

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Mar 2025|06:14 PM
Ambuja Cements Reappoints Ajay Kapur as MD

Ambuja Cements Reappoints Ajay Kapur as MD

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Mar 2025|05:50 PM
HBL Engineering Wins ₹500 Crore Railway Contracts for KAVACH Installation

HBL Engineering Wins ₹500 Crore Railway Contracts for KAVACH Installation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Mar 2025|05:43 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.