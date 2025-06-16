Godrej Properties to Launch Premium Housing Project in East Bengaluru’s Hoskote

Godrej Properties is expanding its footprint in Bengaluru with a new residential venture. The company has picked up a 14-acre plot in Hoskote, a fast-developing suburb in the city’s eastern belt.

The real estate firm plans to develop a premium housing project on the site. Based on internal estimates, the project could offer a build potential of roughly 1.5 million square feet. Revenue from the proposed development is projected at around ₹1,500 crore, according to a stock exchange disclosure filed by the company.

Gaurav Pandey, the company’s managing director and chief executive, said Hoskote has been on the firm’s radar for some time. He pointed out that the region is witnessing steady demand for quality housing, and the new project is expected to meet that gap.

The company plans to bring its signature mix of design, community infrastructure, and sustainability to the development, aiming to offer long-term value for homebuyers. In a separate update, Godrej also said it recently acquired a second land parcel this one in Pune’s Kharadi-Wagholi stretch, another location seeing strong real estate traction.

The Pune project spans the same area 14 acres but has a much larger topline potential. The firm expects to generate ₹4,200 crore in revenue from that development once completed. These land deals come at a time when the company is doubling down on scale and visibility in high-demand urban pockets across India.

