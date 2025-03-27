iifl-logo
HAL Revises LCA Mk1 Contract to ₹6,542 Crore

27 Mar 2025 , 10:36 PM

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has revised the contract for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1 Final Operational Clearance (FOC) variant. This revised contract has reflected changes from the original contract dated December 23, 2010 for the delivery schedule.

These changes has increased the contract value from ₹5,989.39 crore to ₹6,542.20 crore. The LCA is India’s home-grown fighter jet developed by HAL of Bengaluru.

In 2025, the Indian Air Force will receive its first 16 LCA Mk1A fighter jets from HAL. The first scheduled delivery, originally planned for March 2024, has been delayed due to project-related challenges. In 2025, the company is expected to deliver 83 LCA Mk1A jets and the company aims to complete it by 2029.

HAL’s net profit rose 14% year-on-year to ₹1,432.6 crore from ₹1,253.5 crore during the corresponding period last year. Consolidated revenue for the period grew 15% to ₹6,957 crore from ₹6,061 crore in the same period last year. EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization) increased 17.2% year-on-year at ₹1,681 crore. EBITDA margins improved slightly to 24.2% from 23.7% a year earlier.

