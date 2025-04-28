iifl-logo
Hindustan Zinc Reports 47% Profit Growth in Q4 Result

28 Apr 2025 , 01:30 PM

Hindustan Zinc Ltd., part of the Vedanta group, released its March quarter on April 25. The quarter’s revenue at the company was ₹9,087 crore, with a 20% YoY growth. Net profit increased 47% YoY to reach ₹3,003 crore.

EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation) during the quarter rose 32% to ₹4,820 crore. The quarter-on-quarter EBITDA margin increased by close to 500 basis points from 48.3% to 53%.

Hindustan Zinc management has given CEO Arun Misra an extension of his tenure by one year, reflecting confidence in leadership continuity. The company has planned $225 million to $250 million of growth capital expenditure (capex) in the current fiscal year.

Hindustan Zinc is positive about Zinc and Lead prices, predicting resilience amid some anticipated surplus in the markets. The company anticipates Silver to still see a sustained deficit owing to increasing industrial demand, led by sectors like renewable energy, automotive, electronics, and 5G applications.

Hindustan Zinc is India’s sole primary producer of Silver, emphasizing the key position it holds in the silver market. The company is to commission its 160 KTPA Roaster at Debari in the first quarter of the ongoing financial year.

The 510 KTPA Fertiliser plant under HZFPL is also planned for commissioning by the fourth quarter of this financial year. Hindustan Zinc has reaffirmed its intention of paying dividends by giving 30% of the net profit or 5% of operating net worth, whichever is greater, as a dividend to the shareholders.

