Hyundai India Reports 2.6% Sales Growth in March

Hyundai Motor India posted 67,320 units of total sales in March 2025, registering a growth of 2.6% year-on-year. The total sales numbers consist of 51,820 units sold domestically and a total of 15,500 units sent abroad.

Hyundai’s total sales for FY25 stood at 7,62,052 units, which include 5,98,666 units sold in India and 1,63,386 units exported. It remained the second-largest passenger vehicle manufacturer in India and an export hub for Hyundai Motor Company.

Hyundai’s domestic sales were led by SUVs in FY25, which made up 68.5% of total sales. Leading the charge was the Hyundai CRETA, with 52,898 units sold in Q4 FY25. Hyundai has registered a cumulative sale of over 2.5 million SUVs across the world, including 1.5 million units of the CRETA since launch together in domestic and export markets.

According to Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India, the company had a stronghold in the market thanks to the trust customers placed on the brand and the continuing success of SUVs such as the new Hyundai CRETA and also the Hyundai Alcazar. It unveiled the Hyundai CRETA Electric, its first indigenous EV. A total of 58,727 units were sold in February 2025, a decline of 3% from 60,501 units in February 2024.

In February, domestic sales fell by 5% to 47,727 units, while exports rose to 11,000 units from 10,300 units a year ago. Hyundai on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit for Q3 FY25 fell 19 per cent to ₹1,161 crore, compared with ₹1,425 crore a year ago. Total income in Q3 FY25 fell to ₹16,892 crore from ₹17,244 crore in Q3 FY24. Operational revenue fell 1.34% to ₹16,648 crore due to weak back-end and geopolitical demand.