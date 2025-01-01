Hyundai India Sets New Sales Record with 6.05 Lakh Domestic Units in 2024

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. recorded 6.05 lakh units for the calendar year 2024, becoming the highest single yearly domestic sales ever made. The cumulative sales of Hyundai Motor India have reached 7.64 lakh units for 2024, while including both domestic and export markets.

Hyundai Domestic SUV sales share now stands at its highest-ever value of 67.6% of its total sales.

Hyundai Motor India has the highest ever domestics sales made by Creta with 1.86 lakh units in the year 2024. Another high was achieved by CNG sales, which rose by 13.1% in terms of domestic sales for the year 2024.

Hyundai Motor India maintained strong momentum despite all obstacles, and a total monthly sale fell 2.4% in December at 55,078 units compared with 56,450 units sold in December 2023. Domestic sales fell by 1.3% year-on-year in December at 42,208 units. Exports fell 6.1% year-on-year at 12,870 units.

Hyundai shipped out 1.58 lakh units in 2024 and further solidified its position as an export hub across the globe.

Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and COO, believes that the growth of Hyundai has been a testament to customer trust in the smart mobility solutions from the brand. Hy-CNG Duo technology introduced during 2024 has added to the CNG contribution, and CRETA Electric is going to enhance the SUV appeal of the brand.