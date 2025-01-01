iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Hyundai India Sets New Sales Record with 6.05 Lakh Domestic Units in 2024

1 Jan 2025 , 02:44 PM

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. recorded 6.05 lakh units for the calendar year 2024, becoming the highest single yearly domestic sales ever made. The cumulative sales of Hyundai Motor India have reached 7.64 lakh units for 2024, while including both domestic and export markets.

Hyundai Domestic SUV sales share now stands at its highest-ever value of 67.6% of its total sales.
Hyundai Motor India has the highest ever domestics sales made by Creta with 1.86 lakh units in the year 2024. Another high was achieved by CNG sales, which rose by 13.1% in terms of domestic sales for the year 2024.

Hyundai Motor India maintained strong momentum despite all obstacles, and a total monthly sale fell 2.4% in December at 55,078 units compared with 56,450 units sold in December 2023. Domestic sales fell by 1.3% year-on-year in December at 42,208 units. Exports fell 6.1% year-on-year at 12,870 units.

Hyundai shipped out 1.58 lakh units in 2024 and further solidified its position as an export hub across the globe.

Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and COO, believes that the growth of Hyundai has been a testament to customer trust in the smart mobility solutions from the brand. Hy-CNG Duo technology introduced during 2024 has added to the CNG contribution, and CRETA Electric is going to enhance the SUV appeal of the brand.

Related Tags

  • Auto Sales News
  • Hyundai India
  • Hyundai India sales
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.