iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

ITI Ltd Hits Upper Circuit After ₹1,901 Crore BharatNet Contract Win

30 Jun 2025 , 03:55 PM

Shares of ITI Limited surged 5% to hit the upper circuit at ₹336.65 on the NSE after the state-run telecom equipment maker announced a major contract win under the BharatNet Phase-3 rollout. The company has signed a ₹1,901 crore agreement with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for executing the NER-II Package-15, which covers the northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur.

The project is split into three parts:

  • ₹1,168 crore has been earmarked for capital expenditure to build new network infrastructure,
  • ₹700.84 crore will go towards operational expenses for running the new network, and
  • ₹32.21 crore has been allocated for maintaining existing assets.

This is the third significant contract awarded to ITI under the BharatNet Phase-3 initiative. Earlier, the company secured Package 8 for Himachal Pradesh and Package 9 covering West Bengal and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. With the latest win, the cumulative value of ITI’s orders under this phase has risen to ₹6,956 crore.

Commenting on the development, Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Rai called it a challenging but exciting opportunity. “I’m thankful to BSNL for once again placing their trust in ITI. We’re fully geared up to execute the project with complete dedication,” he said.

ITI’s responsibilities will include the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of the network’s middle-mile infrastructure. The company will execute the contract under the Design-Build-Operate-Maintain (DBOM) model, ensuring end-to-end delivery and sustained support for the new connectivity backbone in these remote regions.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • BharatNet
  • Indian Market News
  • ITI Ltd
  • order win
  • stock market news
  • stocks to watch
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Kalpataru Projects Wins ₹989 Crore Contracts in Global Power Transmission Space

Kalpataru Projects Wins ₹989 Crore Contracts in Global Power Transmission Space

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jul 2025|11:16 AM
Indices may open higher on July 01, 2025

Indices may open higher on July 01, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jul 2025|09:01 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 1st July 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 1st July 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jul 2025|06:39 AM
Oswal Group to Build Ludhiana’s Largest Hotel in Tie-Up with Marriott’s Westin Brand

Oswal Group to Build Ludhiana’s Largest Hotel in Tie-Up with Marriott’s Westin Brand

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jun 2025|11:27 PM
Bharat Forge Shifts ₹500 Crore Defence Assets to Kalyani Strategic Systems

Bharat Forge Shifts ₹500 Crore Defence Assets to Kalyani Strategic Systems

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jun 2025|10:30 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.