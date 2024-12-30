iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

JSW Energy acquires O2 Power for ₹12,468 Crore

30 Dec 2024 , 01:55 PM

JSW Energy acquired O2 Power, a renewable energy platform, for ₹12,468 Crore, making it the company’s largest acquisition to date. The acquisition will increase JSW Energy’s generation capacity by 23%, from 20,012 megawatts (MW) to 24,708 MW.

O2 Power’s renewable energy platform has a total capacity of 4,696 MW, with 2,259 MW expected to be operational by June 2025, 1,463 MW now under construction, and an additional 974 MW planned for commissioning by June 2027. The platform has a blended average tariff of ₹3.37 per KWh and a remaining life of 23 years. The capacity are dispersed among seven resource-rich Indian states. 

JSW Energy stated that the transaction involves the acquisitions of O2 Power Midco Holdings Pte. Ltd. and O2 Energy SG Pte. Ltd. The transaction is subject to clearance from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and other normal regulatory approvals.

Mahendra added that welcoming O2 Power’s experienced management team and workers into the JSW Energy family brings me great pleasure. By combining our strengths, I am convinced we will provide our stakeholders excellent value.

At around 9.43 AM, JSW Energy was trading 4.75% higher at ₹655.55, against the previous close of ₹625.80 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹674, and ₹651.95, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • JSW Energy
  • JSW Energy family
  • O2 Power
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.