iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

JSW Energy Boosts Renewable Capacity with ₹12,468 Crore Deal

30 Dec 2024 , 11:23 PM

JSW Energy is running ahead of schedule in relation to its very ambitious goal of 10 gigawatts (GW) till June 2025 as confirmed by Joint MD and CEO, Sharad Mahendra. The entire energy portfolio is linked with PPAs involving utilities, state governments, and the CNI sectors.

A recently awarded 300 MW hybrid project will definitely get a PPA till June 2025 thereby further strengthening the portfolio. JSW Neo Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Energy, on December 27, 2024, reported its biggest acquisition in which it acquired O2 Power and its units for ₹12,468 crore.

The acquisition adds 4.7 GW of renewable energy capacity to JSW Energy, with 2.3 GW of operational capacity. The deal increases the locked-in capacity of the company to almost 25 GW, up by 23%.

The deal strengthens the position of JSW Energy in key resource-rich states and helps in implementing its growth strategy for renewable energy. JSW Energy is a major power generation, transmission, and trading player, operating as a constituent of the JSW Group.

The company’s market capitalisation is at ₹1,12,617.46 crore and the share price has seen a nearly 57% increase over the past year, an indication of solid investor confidence.

Related Tags

  • JSW Energy
  • JSW ENERGY LTD news
  • Power Deal
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.