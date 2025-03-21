iifl-logo
JSW Energy Raises ₹800 Crore via NCDs

21 Mar 2025 , 01:02 PM

JSW Energy Ltd successfully raised ₹8 billion through 80,000 unsecured, rated, listed, taxable, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with a face value of ₹100,000 each, through private placement.

On March 20, 2025, the company disclosed this in a regulatory filing, which was approved by its Finance Committee. The issuance is part of JSW Energy’s larger fundraising plan to raise up to ₹3,000 crore, the board of which had approved in January 2025.

NCD issuance has been structured in two tranches:

  • Tranche 1: ₹400 crore (with a green shoe of ₹100 crore) The maturity period of these debentures is 3 years, and they will be matured on March 20, 2028, with an interest rate of 8.75%.
  • Tranche 2: having a tenure of five years, maturing on March 20, 2030, with an interest rate of 8.80% and worth ₹400 crore.

It will be listed on BSE Limited, providing transparency and liquidity to the investors. Interest on these NCDs will be paid once a year, with the first interest payment due on March 20, 2026. The principal repayment shall be at the end of the respective tenures for each tranche. This infusion of capital is consistent with JSW Energy’s goal of improving its financial profile and supporting future growth plans.

  • JSW Energy
  • JSW Energy news
  • NCD
