JSW Energy Unit Secures 180 MW Wind Deal with Amazon

JSW Neo Energy, a subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed a power purchase agreement with e-commerce giant Amazon to supply 180 MW of wind power. The company has now locked in 4 GW of renewable energy capacity for commercial and industrial use through this acquisition.

Of this 4 GW of capacity, 2.7 GW is devoted to captive usage by JSW Group, and 1.3 GW is dedicated to third-party C&I consumers. The plan also comprises acquiring renewable energy capacity from O2 Power. As of date, JSW Energy has a cumulative power generation capacity of 8.2 GW in thermal, hydro, and renewable sources of energy.

Lock-in generation capacity for future projects stands at 30 GW; the capacity would be more voluminous in coming years. Having obtained additional 16.3 GWh of energy storage capacity alongside its power generation capacity in terms of battery energy storage systems and hydro pumped storage projects, JSW Energy seems to be working toward aiming at a total generation capacity of 20 GW and energy storage capacity of 40 GWh well before 2030.

JSW Energy on February 5 said that it had received a Letter of Award from the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. It is for developing as well as operating a 1,600 MW greenfield super/ultra-supercritical thermal power plant which will use domestic coal. The coal assigned for use in West Bengal will be used under the SHAKTI B(iv) policy here and will serve to ensure steady and reliable fuel supplies for power generation.