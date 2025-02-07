iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

JSW Energy Unit Secures 180 MW Wind Deal with Amazon

7 Feb 2025 , 11:32 AM

JSW Neo Energy, a subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed a power purchase agreement with e-commerce giant Amazon to supply 180 MW of wind power. The company has now locked in 4 GW of renewable energy capacity for commercial and industrial use through this acquisition.

Of this 4 GW of capacity, 2.7 GW is devoted to captive usage by JSW Group, and 1.3 GW is dedicated to third-party C&I consumers. The plan also comprises acquiring renewable energy capacity from O2 Power. As of date, JSW Energy has a cumulative power generation capacity of 8.2 GW in thermal, hydro, and renewable sources of energy.

Lock-in generation capacity for future projects stands at 30 GW; the capacity would be more voluminous in coming years. Having obtained additional 16.3 GWh of energy storage capacity alongside its power generation capacity in terms of battery energy storage systems and hydro pumped storage projects, JSW Energy seems to be working toward aiming at a total generation capacity of 20 GW and energy storage capacity of 40 GWh well before 2030.

JSW Energy on February 5 said that it had received a Letter of Award from the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. It is for developing as well as operating a 1,600 MW greenfield super/ultra-supercritical thermal power plant which will use domestic coal. The coal assigned for use in West Bengal will be used under the SHAKTI B(iv) policy here and will serve to ensure steady and reliable fuel supplies for power generation.

Related Tags

  • Amazon
  • e-commerce
  • JSW Energy
  • JSW Neo Energy
  • JSW Neo Energy Limited
  • Power Purchase Agreement
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.