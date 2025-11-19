iifl-logo

Microsoft and Nvidia to Invest 15 Billion Dollars in Anthropic to Accelerate Global AI Expansion

19 Nov 2025 , 11:29 AM

Microsoft and Nvidia have agreed to invest up to 15 billion dollars in Anthropic PBC, strengthening their ties with the fast growing artificial intelligence company. The commitment deepens Anthropic’s relationship with two major supporters of OpenAI, its closest competitor in the global AI race.

Anthropic has agreed to purchase 30 billion dollars worth of computing capacity from Microsoft Azure. This long term cloud agreement is expected to support the company’s next phase of model development and training needs.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said both companies are set to rely more on each other’s strengths. He noted in a video message that Microsoft will use Anthropic’s models while Anthropic will build on Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure. He also reiterated that Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI continues to be a core part of its AI strategy.

Anthropic, which launched in 2021 after a team of former OpenAI employees started the company, has built a reputation around responsible and reliable AI development. Its Claude model has become popular among enterprise users across sectors such as finance, health care and software development.

The company has been scaling rapidly. It raised 13 billion dollars in September at a valuation of 183 billion dollars and says it now serves nearly three lakh business customers worldwide.

Similar to OpenAI, Anthropic is expanding its infrastructure to support larger model training and wider adoption. It plans to invest 50 billion dollars to build dedicated data centers for AI development in several parts of the United States, including locations in Texas and New York.

In October, Anthropic signed a major agreement with Alphabet owned Google to boost its computing capacity. As part of the deal, Google will provide up to one million specialised AI chips, a supply arrangement estimated to be worth tens of billions of dollars.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

