MSTC Secures Coal India’s E-Auction Contract for Two Years

E-commerce service provider, MSTC Ltd on March 10 said it has received a work order from Coal India Limited (CIL) for providing an e-auction service for coal and coal products. The contract is for a period of two years and will allow for the digital auction of the coal produced by the CIL and its subsidiaries.
MSTC, in a regulatory filing, has confirmed the contract, saying that it would conduct e-auctions of coal and coal-based products for CIL and its coal companies. MSTC reported an exceptional gain of ₹275.5 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to a loss of ₹1.9 crore in Q3 last fiscal. Revenue from operations of the company stood at ₹81.1 crore, up 12.8% over ₹71.9 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal.
At the operating level, MSTC’s EBITDA jumped inched up 18.5% YoY, from ₹41.1 crore in Q3FY24 to ₹48.7 crore in Q3FY25. For the quarter under consideration, the EBITDA margin was 60.1%, up from 57.2% recorded in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, or amortization and it tells investors that the company is also becoming more operationally efficient and effective in managing costs.
