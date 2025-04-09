NBCC Bags ₹120.9 Crore Projects, Signs MoU with RailTel for Data Centres

NBCC (India) Ltd, a Navratna Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), announced new work orders and a partnership with RailTel. NBCC said that it won three projects in the normal course of business, and added that it continues to remain strong in executing infrastructure projects.

The first project is for construction of mutistorey court building in Gudivada, Andhra Pradesh for a contract value of ₹46.69 crore. The second project comprises the construction of a 14-courtroom building complex in Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh at ₹72.17 crore. The third contract, for ₹2.04 crore, is for renovation work at the TEC Building in New Delhi.

In a big strategic alliance, NBCC on May 8, 2025, inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with RailTel Corporation of India for joint execution of data centre infrastructure projects.

The deal will last over five years and is designed to provide integrated data centre solutions in India and outside India. Under this agreement, NBCC will handle project management consultancy for civil and passive infrastructure components.

RailTel, meanwhile, will take on the overall IT infrastructure responsibilities, including planning and design, the supply of equipment, installation, testing, commissioning and ongoing maintenance.

The Joint Venture aims to harness the complementary expertise of both PSUs, integrating NBCC’s civil platforms and RailTel’s technology-driven capabilities. This partnership is set to boost by bringing in efficiencies, scaling project execution, and improving client delivery for next-gen data centres across multiple geographies.