NBCC Lands ₹658 Crore Infrastructure Projects in Uttarakhand and Delhi

25 Mar 2025 , 03:48 PM

NBCC (India) Ltd has bagged two major orders amounting to ₹658.42 crore on March 25, 2025. The single largest order, pegged at ₹438.98 crore, was issued by the Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Development Board for multiple refurbishment and revitalization projects in Haridwar.

The project also involves the rejuvenation of Rodia Belwala, redevelopment of Sati Kund and its nearby areas as well as Har Ki Pauri and Subhash Ghat redevelopment to bolster the region’s infrastructure. Besides, it includes resurfacing of parking and commercial areas on the upper road facing the Haridwar railway station.

The second order, valued at ₹219.45 crore, was secured from the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) for construction and development of a range of infrastructure projects.

NBCC PMC services to plan, supervise, and construct buildings at the C-DOT Campus, Mehrauli, New Delhi. It covers the construction of data centres, residential buildings, hostels, housing units and a technical block in an area that has helped telecommunication infrastructure.

NBCC sold 1,046 residential units in 18 hours through an e-auction at Aspire Centurian Park in Greater Noida with total sales amounting to ₹2,353 crore. For its promotional efforts, the company will earn a one percent commission on the total sales amount. NBCC secures an additional contract worth ₹44.62 crore from the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Rural Industrialisation”

Net profit of NBCC for Q3 FY25 jumped by 25.1% to ₹138.5 crore as against ₹110.7 crore in the previous year. Consolidated total income from operations grew 16.6% to ₹2,827 crore during the quarter, as against ₹2,423.5 crore a year ago.

EBITDA increased 22% to ₹142 crore (₹116.8 crore), a sign of strong operational efficiency. EBITDA margin expanded modestly to 5% from 4.8% in the prior-year period, reflecting better profitability. NBCC has recently ordered strong financial performance, it continues to make its mark in urban development, infrastructure projects and real estate management.

  • NBCC (India) Ltd
