iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

NBCC, MAHAPREIT Join Hands for Mega Redevelopment and Infra Projects

27 Mar 2025 , 07:00 PM

On March 26, 2025, NBCC India Ltd signed MoU with Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology Ltd (MAHAPREIT). The collaboration is focused on jointly undertake consultancy, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), fee base services & redevelopment projects in Maharashtra.

The partnership is expected to provide holistic project implementation and service delivery solutions by leveraging complementary expertise of both the companies, NBCC and MAHAPREIT. This memorandum of understanding (MoU) is likely to be worth ₹25,000 crore, and projects will be executed in phases over the next three to five years.

The piece of work involves major city infrastructure and rejuvenation projects like cluster development under Thane Municipal Corporation. The pact also includes slum rehabilitation projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) that will help in improving living conditions, and support urban transformation. Further, this partnership extends and includes initiatives such as renewable energy projects, development of data centres etc.

A key focus will also be residential projects to be developed under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)’ aimed at delivering affordable housing infrastructure across the state of Maharashtra. Significantly, the MoU is seen as NBCC’s foray into the space in Maharashtra after the company implemented urban transformation projects in Delhi.

Both companies will collaborate to promote sustainable urban development, the modernization of infrastructure, and the Government of India’s long-term vision. This joint efforts will provide NBCC an edge in the market and enhance its abilities in the area of client acquisition and execution of projects in the Infrastructure space.

Related Tags

  • MAHAPREIT
  • NBCC
  • NBCC (India)
  • NBCC (India) Ltd
  • Redevelopment and Infra Projects
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Images

IPO-FY25: Q4 selloff moderates IPO returns to 6.83%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:04 PM
Images

NFO Pick – (Quant Arbitrage Fund)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|11:50 AM
Images

India’s Banking Credit – Trends & Challenges

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|03:56 PM
Images

Weekly Index Wrap (March 17-21, 2025)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|02:39 PM
Read More

Most Read News

Behavioral Traits of Successful Investors in the Indian Market

Behavioral Traits of Successful Investors in the Indian Market

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM
Ardee Engineering files DRHP with SEBI

Ardee Engineering files DRHP with SEBI

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Mar 2025|11:17 AM
ICICI Prudential Nifty EV & New Age Automotive ETF NFO: Details you should know

ICICI Prudential Nifty EV & New Age Automotive ETF NFO: Details you should know

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Mar 2025|10:58 AM
Dilip Buildcon Secures Mega BharatNet Phase-III Project

Dilip Buildcon Secures Mega BharatNet Phase-III Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Mar 2025|10:43 AM
Asian Paints increases capex to ₹3,250 Crore for Dahej plant

Asian Paints increases capex to ₹3,250 Crore for Dahej plant

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Mar 2025|12:15 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.