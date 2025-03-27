NBCC, MAHAPREIT Join Hands for Mega Redevelopment and Infra Projects

On March 26, 2025, NBCC India Ltd signed MoU with Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology Ltd (MAHAPREIT). The collaboration is focused on jointly undertake consultancy, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), fee base services & redevelopment projects in Maharashtra.

The partnership is expected to provide holistic project implementation and service delivery solutions by leveraging complementary expertise of both the companies, NBCC and MAHAPREIT. This memorandum of understanding (MoU) is likely to be worth ₹25,000 crore, and projects will be executed in phases over the next three to five years.

The piece of work involves major city infrastructure and rejuvenation projects like cluster development under Thane Municipal Corporation. The pact also includes slum rehabilitation projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) that will help in improving living conditions, and support urban transformation. Further, this partnership extends and includes initiatives such as renewable energy projects, development of data centres etc.

A key focus will also be residential projects to be developed under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)’ aimed at delivering affordable housing infrastructure across the state of Maharashtra. Significantly, the MoU is seen as NBCC’s foray into the space in Maharashtra after the company implemented urban transformation projects in Delhi.

Both companies will collaborate to promote sustainable urban development, the modernization of infrastructure, and the Government of India’s long-term vision. This joint efforts will provide NBCC an edge in the market and enhance its abilities in the area of client acquisition and execution of projects in the Infrastructure space.