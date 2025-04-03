NBCC Secures ₹215.63 Crore PMC Contracts

NBCC (India) Ltd has bagged two Project Management Consultancy (PMC) contracts amounting to ₹215.63 crore.

The first 166.93 crore contract involves infrastructure for the Central University of Haryana at Jant-Pali in Mahendergarh. The second contract of ₹48.70 crore comprises demolition, construction and furnishing of WRPC office in Andheri East, Mumbai. This is another project win for NBCC and further strengthens its presence across India.

NBCC chairman and managing director K P Mahadevaswamy had last week stated the company was targeting revenue of ₹5,000 crore by FY26. NBCC’s partnership with Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology Limited (MAHAPREIT) will be the revenue push.

The agreement is dated March 26, 2025, and is for NBCC major redevelopment, EPC, consultancy projects in Maharashtra. Some of the key projects arising out of this partnership include slum rehabilitation in Mumbai, cluster development in Thane, and renewable energy projects. The company is further consolidating its presence in the infrastructure and urban development sectors in India.