NBCC secures multiple orders worth ₹368.75 Crore

30 Dec 2024 , 01:30 PM

On Friday, December 27, NBCC (India) Ltd., a state-run firm, reported receiving several orders for ₹368.75 Crore.

The Varanasi Development Authority has placed a ₹300 Crore contract to build the Jawaharlal Nehru Commercial Complex (JLNCC) Englishya Lines in Varanasi on a self-sustaining manner.

The Power Grid Corporation of India has placed a ₹44 Crore order for the construction and furnishing of a 500-bed multi-storey ‘Vishram Sadan’ at AIIMS Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

IIT Roorkee, Uttarakhand has placed a ₹24.38 Crore order for the development of the Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. This will involve EI, HVAC, firefighting, fire alarms, lifts, audiovisual systems, CCTV, and BMS installation and development at IIT Roorkee.

Last week, NBCC reported receiving orders worth roughly ₹300 Crore. Oil India Ltd ordered a ₹200.6 Crore turnkey hospital in Dulliajan under the depository works mode.

NBCC’s subsidiary, HSCC (India) Ltd., has received a ₹98.17 million order to establish an e-library for 22 government medical colleges and three dental colleges in Maharashtra.

NBCC reported September quarter results that were stronger on some metrics year on year, while margins contracted compared to the previous year.

The company’s net profit increased by 52.8% from the same quarter last year to ₹125.1 Crore from ₹81.9 Crore. Revenue for the quarter was ₹2,458.7 Crore.

