NTPC to Invest ₹96,000 Crore in Chhattisgarh’s Energy Transition Drive

11 Mar 2025 , 11:52 PM

NTPC Ltd India’s state run power behemoth and its arm NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) announced an investment of ₹96,000 crore in Chhattisgarh for various energy related projects.

The fund will be used to invest in nuclear power, pumped hydro storage and renewables development in the state. These agreements were signed at the Chhattisgarh Energy Investors Summit 2025 event organized in Raipur. The largest project under this investment plan involves the establishment of 4,200 MW of nuclear power capacity, requiring an estimated ₹80,000 crore investment.

NTPC will also develop a 1,200 MW pumped hydro storage project at Sikaser site in Gariyaband district through a partnership with Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited (CSPGCL) with an investment cost of ₹5,876 crore.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) has also formed a joint venture with CSPGCL to establish renewable energy projects in Chhattisgarh, with a capacity of up to 2 GW, in addition to nuclear and hydro projects.

The investment in the renewable energy segment is ₹10,000 crore, corresponding to Chhattisgarh’s Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) and CSPGCL’s Renewable Generation Obligation (RGO) targets.

NTPC reported a net profit of ₹4,711.4 crore for the third quarter FY25, which is up 3.1% from ₹4,571.9 crore in the same quarter last year FY24. Q3 FY25 revenue was at ₹41,352.3 crore, a 4.8% YoY growth over ₹39,455 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) surged 20.3% YoY to ₹11,960.6 crore as compared to ₹9,941 crore in Q3 FY23.

  • NTPC
  • NTPC Green Energy Ltd
