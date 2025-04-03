Ola Electric has launched a new service known as #HyperDelivery, which allows customers to buy, register, and get their electric scooters all on the same day.

As for orders, customers can place their orders online through Ola Electric’s website or by visiting an Ola Electric Store. Once they’re done buying, they can leave with a fully registered vehicle in a matter of hours. The company has introduced a trial of the service in Bangalore, followed by a phased deployment across India by June 2025.

Ola Electric has incorporated artificial intelligence (AI) to automate the registration process, significantly reducing the time required for vehicle delivery. To streamline the process even further, Ola Electric has taken over the vehicle registration process entirely, which was historically done through agents. It intends to smoothen the entire purchase-to-delivery journey, redoubling efforts to minimize delays caused due to vehicle registrations, among other things.

Ola Electric registered 23,430 units in March 2025, as per VAHAN portal data. But, with the switch to in-house registration in February 2025, the registration process was momentarily interrupted. The backlog from February has nearly been cleared, and the company expects to complete pending registrations from February and March by April 2025.

However, Ola Electric is under regulatory scrutiny despite its rapid expansion. According to a report from the Ministry of Heavy Industries, the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) was asked to look into variations between the company’s reported sales and actual vehicle registrations.

While Ola Electric claimed to have sold 25,000 units in February, VAHAN information reveals only 8,600 of those vehicles were registered in the period. The ARAI will now analyze the company’s response and ascertain whether this discrepancy contravenes any regulatory laws or corporate laws.