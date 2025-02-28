RailTel Bags New Contracts Worth ₹63.55 Crore

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has bagged two work orders worth ₹63.55 crore (including taxes) from the state authorities of Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd. awarded the company a ₹37.18-crore contract. The project includes system integration, augmentation of the state data centre (SDC) and a disaster recovery (DR) centre. The Madhya Pradesh project is set to be completed by June 27, 2029.

RailTel had also bagged a ₹26.37-crore contract from Cuttack Development Authority. The project involves installation of 14 billboard units, hardware installation, AMC, and command control support. The Cuttack project is targeted for completion by July 11, 2025.

RailTel’s net profit in Q3 FY24 stood at ₹65 crore, up 4.7% from ₹62.1 crore in the corresponding period last year. Consolidated operational revenue grew YoY 14.8% to ₹767.6 crore, up from ₹668.4 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA fell 6.6% on year to ₹121 crore from ₹129.7 crore in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA margin shrank 15.8% Vs 19.4% Q3 FY24.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of RailTel Corporation of India Ltd closed at ₹281.50 which is a 5.41% dip than the previous close. The stock has witnessed a total of 38% dip in the last one year, and 30% dip in the last one month.