RailTel to Deploy & Maintain Data Centre for J&K, Ladakh High Court

24 Feb 2025 , 10:05 AM

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has received an order for ₹22.4 crore from the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The contract involves setting up and maintaining data centre infrastructure for the High Court.

The deal includes Supply, Installation, Testing, and Commissioning (SITC), along with Operations & Maintenance (O&M) of the data centre. RailTel was awarded the contract on February 19, 2025, with a project completion deadline set for August 19, 2025.

The cloud data centre is situated on the premises of High Court, therefore improving digital infrastructure management. It is a domestic service contract and has no connection with the promoters or related parties.

RailTel is a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under Ministry of Railways that provides Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure and digital services to government and enterprise customers. This project augments the existing portfolio of RailTel in the area of e-governance and digital transformation in the segment of judiciary.

