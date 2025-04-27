iifl-logo
RailTel Wins ₹90 Crore ERP Project from Institute of Road Transport

27 Apr 2025 , 11:40 PM

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has made the announcement that it has obtained a major order, which amounts to ₹90.08 crore, from the Institute of Road Transport. This contract is for the design, development, supply, implementation, operations, and maintenance of an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

This ERP system will also be deployed across the three big transport corporations in Tamil Nadu:

  • Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) Ltd, Chennai,
  • Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC)-Coimbatore,
  • Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC)-Madurai.

The project has been awarded by a domestic entity, and completion is targeted by 18 October 2026.

RailTel clarified that the awarding organization has no promoter-related ties with the company, and the transaction does not fall under related party transactions. This existing order adds to RailTel’s growing portfolio of projects, thus further entrenching its position in the digital transformation space.

Earlier in March 2025, RailTel had secured another notable contract worth ₹25.15 crore from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), a state-run oil major. With regular bagging of orders, RailTel is expanding its reach in areas outside railways and increasing its digital initiatives for government and public sector undertakings.

