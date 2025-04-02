Ramkrishna Forgings Expands Production

Ramkrishna Forgings bolsters production capacity with new ‘upsetter’ machine Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd, has commenced commercial production using its newly installed ‘Upsetter’ machine at its Jharkhand facility on March 27.

The machine, known as the ‘Upsetter’, is a high-end forging device in the field of metalworking that, enables the company to increase, the facility’s production capacity by 14250 Metric Tons Per Annum (MTPA).

Post this expansion, Ramkrishna Forgings total production capacity for hot and warm forgings and cold forgings stands at 2,43,400 metric tonnes and 25,000 metric tonnes respectively. The company has invested ₹40.85 crore to create the new machinery and funded through a mix of equity and debt under its capital expenditure plan.

This implementation is in line with Ramkrishna Forgings’ strategic objective of to cater to increasing demand in the domestic and international markets while enhancing production efficiency.

On the financial front, the company net profit for Q3 FY24 rose 14.6% YoY to ₹99.6 crore, compared to ₹86.9 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations also grew by 7.9% YoY at ₹1,073.8 crore in the quarter against ₹995.6 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. To enhance its technological engagement, the company proceeds with successful expansion with an impressive production capability to ensure healthy maintaining of its leading position in the forging industry.