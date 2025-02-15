RVNL Q3 Profit Falls 13% YoY, Revenue Down 2.6%

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd released its Q2 FY25 result, in which it reported its net profit fell 13.1% YoY to ₹311.6 crore. Last year, in the same quarter, the net profit was ₹358.6 crore. Revenue fell by 2.6% year-on-year to ₹4,567.4 crore against ₹4,689.3 crore in Q3 FY24, indicating a marginal slowdown in business activity.

EBITDA declined 3.9% YoY to ₹239.4 crore, as against ₹249 crore in the same quarter last year. EBITDA margin remained largely stable at 5.2%, slightly lower than 5.3% in Q3 FY24, indicating controlled operational costs.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has been incorporated as a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India having a Navratna PSU rank. The company is the construction wing of the Ministry of Railways, and is a major force in the expansion and modernization of India’s rail network.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd closed at ₹358.15 on Friday which is a 5.58% dip than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 38% in the last one year, and a 3.70% dip in the last one month.