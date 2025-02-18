iifl-logo-icon 1
RVNL Secures ₹554 Crore Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project

18 Feb 2025 , 11:14 PM

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) on February 18 stated that it had bagged a Letter of Acceptance from Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Ltd (K-RIDE).

It will be responsible for construction of nine stations under the Corridor-4A for the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP). The project involves one elevated and eight at-grade stations, with a total estimated value of ₹554.47 crore.

The stations included as part of the project are Heelalige, Singena Agrahara, Huskur, Ambedkar Nagar, Carmelaram, Bellandur, Marathahalli, Doddanakundi, and Kaggadasapura.

These include civil and structural works, entry and exit structures, steel foot-over bridges, roof structures, pre-engineered buildings (PEB), architectural finishes and electrical and mechanical (E&M) works.

The Completion Timeline of project is 24 months. The project will be executed through a joint venture between RVNL and Rithwik Projects Private Ltd (RPPL). RVNL holds a 51% share in the joint venture, while RPPL holds the remaining 49%.

RVNL, on the other hand, reported a net profit of ₹311.6 crore for Q3 FY25, 13.1% lower than the net profit of ₹358.6 crore reported for Q3 FY24. The company’s revenue declined 2.6% from  ₹4,689.3 crore in the year-ago period to ₹4,567.4 crore. EBITDA was down 3.9% YoY to ₹239.4 crore in Q3 FY25 from ₹249 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin was stable at 5.2%, versus 5.3% in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

