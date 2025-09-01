iifl-logo

Sammaan Capital Raises $300 Million via 8.95% Social Bonds

1 Sep 2025 , 03:32 PM

Shares of Sammaan Capital Ltd advanced 3.43% to ₹122 on Friday after the housing finance company said it had raised $300 million through the issue of 8.95% Senior Secured Social Bonds due 2028.

The company said the instruments were structured under Rule 144A and Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act, 1933, along with applicable Indian laws. Of the total size, $16.7 million was placed under Rule 144A, while the remaining $283.3 million was raised under Regulation S. The bonds are expected to be listed on the Global Securities Market of the India International Exchange (IFSC).

Sammaan Capital, previously known as Indiabulls Housing Finance, operates in housing finance and mortgage-backed lending. For the June quarter, the company reported a 2.31% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹334.3 crore, compared with ₹326.8 crore a year earlier. Total income grew 7.74% to ₹2,409.4 crore, against ₹2,236.1 crore in the year-ago period.

1 Sep 2025|03:32 PM
1 Sep 2025|02:43 PM
1 Sep 2025|01:32 PM
