iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Tata Steel Acquires 191 Crore Shares of T Steel Holdings for $300 Million

21 Feb 2025 , 10:49 PM

Tata Steel has acquired 191.08 crore equity shares of T Steel Holdings Pte Ltd (TSHP), a company based in Singapore, for $300 million (equivalent to ₹2,603.16 crore).

The company disclosed the details of the acquisition in an exchange filing on February 20, 2025.Each equity share has a face value of $0.157, contributing to the total investment amount. Following the acquisition, T Steel Holdings Pte Ltd will continue to be a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel. The move consolidated Tata Steel’s global footprint while augmenting its strategic position in the world steel market.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Tata Steel closed at ₹140.60 which is a 1.85% increase over the previous close. The stock has seen a 2.29% decline in the last one year and 8.40% rise in the last one month.

Related Tags

  • Singapore
  • T Steel Holdings Pte Ltd
  • Tata Steel
  • TSHP
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

RVNL Wins ₹156.36 Crore Railway Electrification Project from South Western Railway

RVNL Wins ₹156.36 Crore Railway Electrification Project from South Western Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Feb 2025|11:08 PM
Tata Steel Acquires 191 Crore Shares of T Steel Holdings for $300 Million

Tata Steel Acquires 191 Crore Shares of T Steel Holdings for $300 Million

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Feb 2025|10:49 PM
Pfizer Ties Up with Mylan to Boost Ativan and Pacitane Sales in India

Pfizer Ties Up with Mylan to Boost Ativan and Pacitane Sales in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Feb 2025|05:31 PM
Mahindra Partners with Anduril to Develop AI-Powered Security Solutions

Mahindra Partners with Anduril to Develop AI-Powered Security Solutions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Feb 2025|05:06 PM
Sensex and Nifty In Red on February 21, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on February 21, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Feb 2025|01:32 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.