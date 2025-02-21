Tata Steel Acquires 191 Crore Shares of T Steel Holdings for $300 Million

Tata Steel has acquired 191.08 crore equity shares of T Steel Holdings Pte Ltd (TSHP), a company based in Singapore, for $300 million (equivalent to ₹2,603.16 crore).
The company disclosed the details of the acquisition in an exchange filing on February 20, 2025.Each equity share has a face value of $0.157, contributing to the total investment amount. Following the acquisition, T Steel Holdings Pte Ltd will continue to be a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel. The move consolidated Tata Steel’s global footprint while augmenting its strategic position in the world steel market.
In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Tata Steel closed at ₹140.60 which is a 1.85% increase over the previous close. The stock has seen a 2.29% decline in the last one year and 8.40% rise in the last one month.
