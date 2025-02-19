iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Waaree Energies Secures 362.5 MWp Solar Module Order for Indian Renewable Project

19 Feb 2025 , 09:05 PM

Waaree Energies Ltd. has bagged an order for supply of 362.5 MWp of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules from one of the top Indian renewable power project developers. The announcement on Wednesday comes as a critical milestone in Waaree Energies’ push into the domestic renewable energy market.

Solar modules will be supplied in this financial year (2025-26) and will be used for large-scale renewable power projects throughout the country. The development further solidifies India’s focus on clean energy and the country’s efforts to boost its solar power capacity.

The customer is an India-based company involved in the ownership, development, and operation of renewable power projects, according to the company’s regulatory filing.

The deal is a one time order and although the financial details were not disclosed, Waaree Energies stated that this happens to be one of its largest orders in recent time. “No related-party transaction is involved in the contract, and the entity that placed the order is not related or associated with the promoter or group companies,” the company said.

These modules will be key to supporting India’s greenhouse gas emissions target that seeks to rapidly scale up turbocharge solar energy deployment in the country over the coming years. In India, there is an increasing investment in solar technology, leading to India being an important part of the long run sustainable energy policy of the country.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Waaree Energies Ltd closed at ₹2216 which is a 2.42% gain than the previous close. The shares has witnessed a total of 5.22% dip in the last one year, and 15% in the last one month.

Related Tags

  • Waaree Energies
  • Waaree Energies News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Airtel Lands SEA-ME-WE 6 Submarine Cable in Chennai

Airtel Lands SEA-ME-WE 6 Submarine Cable in Chennai

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Feb 2025|10:50 PM
Waaree Energies Secures 362.5 MWp Solar Module Order for Indian Renewable Project

Waaree Energies Secures 362.5 MWp Solar Module Order for Indian Renewable Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Feb 2025|09:05 PM
Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on February 19, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on February 19, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Feb 2025|01:54 PM
Aurobindo Pharma’s Eugia gets 5 observations from USFDA

Aurobindo Pharma’s Eugia gets 5 observations from USFDA

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Feb 2025|01:39 PM
CONCOR awards order worth ₹689.76 Crore to Braithwaite & Co.

CONCOR awards order worth ₹689.76 Crore to Braithwaite & Co.

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Feb 2025|01:33 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.