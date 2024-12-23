Waaree Energies Starts Solar Production in the US, Secures 398 MW Projects

Waaree Energies has taken a big step by starting trial production of solar panels at its new factory in Brookshire, Texas, through its subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas Inc.

In this first phase, the factory can make 1.6 GW of solar panels, and the company plans to expand this to 3 GW soon. This achievement makes Waaree Energies the first Indian renewable energy company to set up a solar panel manufacturing plant in the US.

Sunil Rathi, the President of Waaree Solar Americas Inc., expressed pride in this milestone, saying it strengthens energy security in the US and boosts the energy partnership between India and the US. Waaree Energies recently received two major orders in India, totaling 398 MW.

These projects include one for 249 MW and another for 149 MW, both from a well-known company involved in renewable energy development. The solar panels for these projects will be delivered starting in FY26.

Waaree’s efforts are a step forward in making clean energy more accessible and creating a stronger connection between India and the global renewable energy market. The company’s focus on innovation and sustainability shows its commitment to a greener future for everyone.