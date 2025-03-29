Waaree Energies Unveils 5.4 GW Solar Cell Gigafactory in Gujarat

On March 29, 2025, Waaree Energies inaugurated its state-of-the-art 5.4 GW solar cell gigafactory in Chikhli, Gujarat. The centre is spread over an area of 150 acres, with a built-up area of 101 acres.

It features high-efficiency solar cell technology, strengthening India’s clean energy manufacturing capabilities. The gigafactory is expected to add 9,500 direct jobs and about 30,000 related jobs.

The Solar Mission envisages Establishing India as a Global Hub of Manufacturing Network for Clean Energy Technologies” said Pralhad Joshi, Minister of New and Renewable Energy. Hitesh Doshi, the Chairman and MD of Waaree Energies, said, “This facility represents India’s vision for technological excellence, energy independence, and global leadership in renewable energy.”

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Waaree Energies has closed at ₹2384 which is a 2.13% dip than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 1.93% gain in the last one year, and 10.44% gain in the last one month.