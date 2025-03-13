Zydus Lifesciences to Acquire 100% Stake in Amplitude Surgical for €300 Million

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Tuesday, March 11, said that its board of directors has approved an acquisition of 85.6% equity stake in Amplitude Surgical SA, France. The deal is subject to signing a put option agreement, share purchase agreements and other relevant contracts for acquisition of controlling shareholding of Amplitude Surgical SA, directly or through Zydus’ affiliates.

The purchase price is €6.25 per share of equity, putting the transaction value at €256.8 million for the 85.6% stake. After the block acquisition is successfully completed, Zydus Lifesciences will have to make a compulsory simplified cash tender offer for the remaining 14.4% equity shares of Amplitude Surgical SA. All minority shareholders must be given the opportunity to exit at the same valuation, and so the offer will be made at the same price of €6.25 per share.

Upon the conclusion of the tender offer, if all conditions are satisfied, Zydus Lifesciences will proceed with a compulsory acquisition of the remaining 14.4% stake for an aggregate of €43.2 million.

Complete ownership will result in the delisting of Amplitude Surgical SA from Euronext Paris and make it a wholly owned subsidiary of the parent company Zydus Lifesciences. The maximum amount payable for full ownership of 100% of Amplitude Surgical SA’s share capital will be €300 million.

As part of the deal, Zydus Lifesciences will purchase in total 100% of the shares of Auroralux SAS, Ampliman 1 SAS, and Ampliman 2 SAS investment firms owned by PAI Partners and the management team along with the shares owned by a couple of minority shareholders. Zydus Lifesciences said the acquisition will complement its MedTech strategy and will be a natural extension of its capabilities in life sciences and wellness.

The block acquisition process and filing of the mandatory tender offer with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) are anticipated for the first half of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals. The launch of the tender offer will occur upon final clearance from AMF which will then enable Zydus Lifesciences to complete 100% ownership.