iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Zydus Passes US FDA Inspection at Ambernath Facility with Zero Observations

16 Feb 2025 , 10:53 AM

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd received the “No Observation” from US Food and Drug Administration in its recently concluded surveillance inspection of its API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) manufacturing facility at Ambernath in Maharashtra. Between February 10-14, 2025, the US FDA conducted an inspection to ensure compliance with US pharmaceutical manufacturing regulations.

US formulation sales for Zydus were USD 285 million in 3Q FY25, up 29% YoY, higher than market estimated USD 270 million. The US market is a key growth driver for the company, accounting for almost 47% of Zydus Lifesciences’ revenue.

Q3 FY25 revenue growth of 17% YoY, at ₹5,269 crore was driven by robust business performance across segments. Net profit jumped 30% on-year (YoY) to ₹1,023 crore year-end, and from ₹789 crore in the corresponding period last year, driven on the back of improved forex gains and robust sales rise.

Forex gain came in at ₹183 crore in Q3 FY25 much higher than ₹21 crore in Q3 FY24, aiding overall profitability. EBITDA increased to ₹1,387 crore (₹1,102 crore), also showing improved operational efficiency. EBITDA margin expanded 200 basis points to 26.3% from 24.5%, demonstrating better cost management and increasing profitability.

Net debt to equity ratio increased and was negative 0.14 times on December 13, improved compared to negative 0.47 times last year, demonstrating solid financial position.

Related Tags

  • US FDA
  • US FDA Inspection
  • Zydus
  • Zydus Lifesciences Limited
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Zydus Passes US FDA Inspection at Ambernath Facility with Zero Observations

Zydus Passes US FDA Inspection at Ambernath Facility with Zero Observations

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Feb 2025|10:53 AM
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Reports ₹168 Crore Q3 Loss

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Reports ₹168 Crore Q3 Loss

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Feb 2025|07:56 AM
Easy Trip Planners Q3 Profit Drops 26%, Hotel Bookings Surge 172%

Easy Trip Planners Q3 Profit Drops 26%, Hotel Bookings Surge 172%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Feb 2025|03:58 PM
Aditya Birla Fashion Narrows Q3 Loss to ₹51 Crore, Revenue Up 3.3%

Aditya Birla Fashion Narrows Q3 Loss to ₹51 Crore, Revenue Up 3.3%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Feb 2025|03:44 PM
RVNL Q3 Profit Falls 13% YoY, Revenue Down 2.6%

RVNL Q3 Profit Falls 13% YoY, Revenue Down 2.6%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Feb 2025|12:33 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.