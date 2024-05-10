Air India to start flights to Amsterdam, Copenhagen and Milan

Tata Group-owned Air India plans to expand its European operations by adding flights to Amsterdam, Copenhagen, and Milan, the company announced in a press release on Friday.

Beginning on June 22, 2024, Air India will provide daily nonstop service between Delhi and Amsterdam Schiphol and Delhi and Milan Malpensa. This will increase the frequency of service on these two important routes from four to five times a week, respectively.

Furthermore, Air India plans to increase the frequency of its Delhi-Copenhagen route to five times a week by adding another flight.

“As we continue Air India’s reform path, expanding our global route network remains a top objective for us. The growing demand for travel between India and Europe is demonstrated by the increased frequency to Europe. “We are committed to providing our customers with greater choice and convenience,” stated Campbell Wilson, CEO and MD of Air India.

The daily nonstop flights to Zurich beginning on June 16, 2024, as well as the daily flights to Frankfurt and Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) are being supplemented by the new routes. The corporation claims that this will increase cargo and passenger movements between India and Europe, both incoming and outward.

“With our Delhi hub, these new flights will not only improve trade and tourism ties, but also provide travellers from Europe with seamless connectivity to other countries in the Indian Subcontinent and Southeast Asia, and vice versa,” Wilson continued.

The airline will operate 80 weekly flights to and from seven locations in mainland Europe, including Amsterdam Schiphol, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Milan Malpensa, Paris CDG, Vienna, and Zurich, with the enhanced frequency to the three European destinations.

