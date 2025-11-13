Andhra Pradesh to Allot Land to Accenture and Infosys for 99 Paise to Boost IT Expansion

The Andhra Pradesh government is stepping up efforts to strengthen its presence in the IT sector by proposing to offer land to Accenture and Infosys for a nominal price of 99 paise, people familiar with the matter said.

Both companies are likely to set up development centres in the state, together bringing in an estimated investment of around ₹2,000 crore. These projects will come under the state’s LIFT (Location for IT Framework and Technology) Policy 4.0, which focuses on promoting tech-led employment and spreading IT growth beyond major cities.

The move marks another step in Andhra Pradesh’s plan to build itself into a key IT investment destination in southern India. It follows earlier allotments of government land at concessional rates to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Cognizant, enabling both companies to expand operations in the region.

TCS has already announced plans to develop a new technology facility in Adibatla, while Cognizant has secured land in Visakhapatnam for a delivery centre that is expected to generate thousands of jobs once operational.

Officials said the latest approvals show the state’s intent to attract global technology leaders through a combination of low-cost land, policy support, and upgraded infrastructure. The government believes such measures will help drive digital growth and create long-term employment opportunities across Andhra Pradesh’s emerging cities.

