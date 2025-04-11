iifl-logo
Aurobindo Pharma’s CuraTeQ completes phase I of bone drug study

11 Apr 2025 , 09:01 AM

Aurobindo Pharma announced that its subsidiary CuraTeQ Biologics has received successful trial results for its new bone treatment medicine. The drug, called BP16, is a biosimilar of an existing medicine called denosumab.

The company tested the drug on 204 healthy volunteers. It compared the results with Prolia, being the original version sold in Europe and the United States.

As per the company, the drug functions by blocking a protein called RANKL, which is responsible for breaking down bone tissue. 

The company’s successful trial is a way to bring this potentially more economical version of the medicine to patients.

Arpitkumar Prajapati, Head of Clinical Sciences at CuraTeQ Biologics stated that the results from this study confirmed that BP16 reflects a nearly identical profile to the reference products, achieving key bioequivalence parameters — maximum serum concentration and area under the curve — within the established bioequivalence range of 80-125%.

The pharma business announced mixed financial results for the quarter ended December 2024. The company reported a net profit of ₹845.80 Crore in the quarter, registering a decline of 9.7% year-on-year. In the previous corresponding quarter, the company reported a net profit of ₹936 Crore.

The company’s revenue from operations climbed 8.5% on a year-on-year basis to ₹7,978.50 Crore as compared to ₹7,782.50 Crore in the same quarter of previous year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

