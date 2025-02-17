iifl-logo-icon 1
Bajaj Consumer’s Q3 net profit slips ~30%

17 Feb 2025 , 09:07 AM

Bajaj Consumer Care Limited announced its results for the quarter ended December 2024. The company reported a 30.30% year-on-year decline in its net profit at ₹25.30 Crore for the quarter under review. In the previous corresponding period, the company posted a net profit of ₹36.30 Crore. 

The company informed the bourses that its revenue from operations slipped 6.3% to ₹234.40 Crore in the quarter ended December 2024, compared to ₹250.20 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. 

Company’s operating EBITDA tumbled as much as 44.40% to ₹26.10 Crore against ₹47 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. In the current quarter, EBITDA margin contracted to 11.10% against 18.80% in the same quarter of previous fiscal. 

In addition to above, Bajaj Consumer Care’s board gave approval to a Share Purchase cum Shareholders Agreement to acquire 100% stake in Vishal Personal Care Pvt Ltd from its existing shareholders, including Peepul Capital Fund III LLC.

The company will execute the acquisition in two tranches, with Bajaj Consumer Care initially acquiring a 49% stake. The balance 51% stake shall be acquired in the second tranche, subject to agreed conditions. Thereafter, Vishal Personal Care will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Bajaj Consumer Care.

