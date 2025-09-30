iifl-logo

Bharat Electronics bags defence orders worth ₹1,092 Crore

30 Sep 2025 , 11:01 AM

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) announced that it has bagged additional orders worth ₹1,092 Crore since its last disclosure on September 16, 2025.

The latest contract includes a wide range of defence requirements, including Electronic Warfare (EW) system upgrades, tank sub-systems, TR modules, defence network upgrades, communication equipment, electronic voting machines (EVMs), along with spares and services.

The company registered a 5.2% year-on-year growth in its revenue for the quarter ended June 2025. Revenue for the quarter came in at ₹4,417 Crore. The business said that its EBITDA for the quarter registered a 32.20% jump against the previous quarter to ₹1,240.40 Crore. 

As of 1 April 2025, the business reported an order book of ₹71,650 Crore. Since the beginning of this year, the company has disclosed orders worth ₹7,348 Crore. This is approximately 27% of the company’s total order inflow projection for the entire financial year.

The business also announced that it witnessed an expansion of about 600 basis points in its margin for the quarter from 28.10% against 22.30% in the previous quarter. 

